Snag Your Seat at Bend Art Center’s April Creative Feast!

Bend Art Center’s exhibit creates a stunning backdrop for this special spring Creative Feast. Chef Anna Witham prepares a four-course seasonal dinner inspired by the exhibit, “Zamenhof’s Trials.” Musician Billy Mikelson performs modern cello arrangements and “Poetry Instigator” Krayna Castelbaum shares curated selections of poetry between courses. Enjoy lively conversation at an elegant table for 20, and experience a night like no other! Register early; seating is limited. Only $60/person.

Meet the trio behind our Creative Feasts!

Chef Anna Witham was a co-founder of downtown Bend’s Lone Pine Coffee Roasters, runs a catering business called The Root Cellar, and recently opened 123 Ramen on 2nd Street in Bend’s Midtown. Poetry Instigator Krayna Castelbaum of Clear Lens Coaching hosts regular poetry playshops and Poem of the Month. Musician Billy Mikelson of ThirdSeven creates haunting, impromptu cello compositions for his live performances.

The Menu

First Course

Steak Tartare with Homemade Crackers

Second Course

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Thai Pesto and Fried Shallots

Third Course

Smoked Wild Salmon, Blue Cheese, Asparagus,

Hazelnut-Honey Brittle on a Bed of Spring Greens

Dessert

Flan with Cocoa Crumb, Berry Caramel and Flowers

Call 541.330.8759 to register.

Please alert us to any dietary restrictions.