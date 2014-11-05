Snowflake Boutique in Redmond Opens the Holidays

The event is set for November 7-8 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Redmond in the North Sister building.

What began as a few friends selling their crafts from their home 39 years ago (1975) has evolved into a major Central Oregon event looked forward to by thousands of people.

This year, for its 39th anniversary, the Snowflake Boutique is looking to be as big as ever. The event is set for November 7-8 at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Redmond in the North Sister building. The show is open from 1-8pm on Friday November 7 and 9am-4pm on Saturday November 8.

The Snowflake Boutique is unique in many ways. It is a club, not a business. Club members donate their time to organize, set up and run this arts and crafts show. Consigners are juried to assure that their handcrafted items are of the highest quality and are not duplicates of another consigner’s craft.

Don’t mistake Boutique for Bazaar. The Snowflake Boutique differs from a bazaar in that items are intermingled for maximum ambience rather than segregated in booths. Common themes include fishing, sports, floral arrangements, tree decorations, autumn, holiday, kitchen, garden, western and everything in between.

You can expect to find wood carvings, bird houses, quilts, furniture, clothing and accessories for kids and adults, doll clothes, metal work, ceramics, soaps, candles, jewelry, one-of-a-kind decorations, and lots of Santas, snowmen and angels.

The non-profit organization that presents the Snowflake Boutique each year donates the post-expense proceeds to the Family Access Network (FAN) in Redmond. FAN is a collaborative network of agencies and school districts that provide services to children and families in need of basic resources, such as food, shelter, education and clothing.

Snowflake always welcomes new crafters. There are several open juries during the year, beginning in May. Check www.snowflakeboutique.org for the details and dates.

Admission is $3 and door prize opportunities abound for a chance to win hand made treasures donated by Snowflake members and local crafters as well as gift certificates generously donated by local restaurants and businesses.

