SOJA Joins Franti & Nahko at Les Schwab Amphitheater

SOJA, who has sold more than 200,000 albums and headlined shows in more than 20 countries, will be coming to Bend on June 28 at Les Schwab Amphitheater as part of the Soulshine tour with Michael Franti & Spearhead, Brett Dennen and Trevor Hall.

They recently released their new single I Believe features Michael Franti and Nahko. The track is off the band’s fifth full-length album set for release this summer on ATO Records. I Believe was produced by multiple Grammy award winning Jamaican producer Supa Dups (Bruno Mars, Eminem, Rihanna, John Legend).

“I Believe is about life; being kind to others and making the most out of the time we have with those that surround us,” says lead singer / guitarist Jacob Hemphill. “Whether we are family, friends or strangers, how we treat one another and energy we share dictates our existence.”

Hemphill and Bobby Lee (bass) met in the first grade in Virginia. The two instantly became best friends, finding common ground through their love of hip hop, rock and reggae, which they performed together at middle school talent shows. Throughout high school, they met Ryan Berty (drums), Kenneth Brownell (percussion) and Patrick O’Shea (keyboards) and formed SOJA. Rafael Rodriguez (trumpet), Hellman Escorcia (saxophone) & Trevor Young (lead guitar) joined the band when things started to heat up.

The Soulshine Tour Feat Michael Franti & Spearhead

SOJA, Brett Dennen, Trevor Hall

Saturday Jun 28

$20 – $52

www.ticketfly.com

