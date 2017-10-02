Songwriter Series House Concerts

(Photo: Ellis)

The Songwriter Series is a nonprofit, private concert series created to introduce independent singer-songwriters, to an attentive audience, in an intimate setting explains creator John Cook.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from donations and merchandise sales go directly to the artists. “These concerts are a wonderful way to enjoy hearing great musicians and singer-songwriters create superb live music, featuring the full rich sound of acoustic instruments and exceptional vocals,” explains Cook.

“Our shows are mainly focused on the genres of Folk, Americana, Roots music. We have heard all of the featured artists, in traditional listening environments, at the Folk Alliance International and regional conferences and at various music festivals across the United States and Canada. We are certain they will present performances that you will not only enjoy, but not soon forget.”

SERIES LOCATION

3536 NW Mesa Verde Court, Bend

SCHEDULE

4pm ~ Pot Luck Dinner

5pm ~ Music Set 1

5:40pm ~ Intermission for Meet and Greet with the Performer

6:10pm ~ Music Set 2

6:50pm – Conclusion of Concert

October 21 ELLIS

There’s just something about Ellis. She is at once funny and wise, thoughtful and uninhibited, and her captivating voice is matched by her uplifting lyrics. If you looked up the definition of open-hearted in the dictionary, you just might find her photo there. Ellis’ performances are transformational; she leaves her audiences better than she finds them, with softened edges and opened hearts.

And her laugh will warm your heart and smile your face.

http://songwriter-series.org