SONGWRITER SERIES HOUSE CONCERTS

(Above: Pete Kartsounes | courtesy of Songwriter Series)

The Songwriter Series is a nonprofit, private concert series created to introduce independent singer-songwriters to an attentive audience, in an intimate setting, explains creator John Cook

One hundred percent of the proceeds from donations and merchandise sales go directly to the artists. “These concerts are a wonderful way to enjoy hearing great musicians and singer-songwriters create superb live music, featuring the full rich sound of acoustic instruments and exceptional vocals,” explains Cook.

“Our shows are mainly focused on the genres of Folk, Americana, Roots music. We have heard all of the featured artists, in traditional listening environments, at the Folk Alliance International and Regional Conferences and at various music festivals across the United States and Canada. We are certain they will present performances that you will not only enjoy, but not soon forget.”

SERIES LOCATION

3536 NW Mesa Verde Court, Bend

SCHEDULE

4pm ~ Pot Luck Dinner

5pm ~ Music Set 1

5:40pm ~ Intermission for Meet and Greet with the Performer

6:10pm ~ Music Set 2

6:50pm ~ Conclusion of Concert

December 2 ~ PETE KARTSOUNES



An award winning singer-songwriter and a musician’s musician, Pete Kartsounes writes music in the key of truth. This heavily seasoned performer/songwriter has spent most of his life traveling the globe and creating original music that entertains and enlightens. Pete is on a quest to make a difference one note, one word and one show at a time. Originality is a cornerstone as Pete continues to write a plethora of great songs and music in many different genres. Already with a handful of highly acclaimed CD’s, Pete continues to push the envelope of his craft. Having recorded and performed for years with his own bands, along with members of the Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia Band, Pearl Jam, Blues Traveler and many more, Pete is on a lifelong quest to share his muse with the world.

songwriter-series.org