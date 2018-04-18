Songwriter Series House Concerts Presents Berkley Hart

Berkley Hart have found something that works. The combination of Kerrville New Folk Songwriter Award winner, Jeff Berkley, and stand-out wordsmith, Calman Hart, creates a pairing that has become one of the premier acoustic duos touring the country. Every Berkley Hart show is packed with entertainment as the duo combines their natural down-home humor with poignant, delicate, masterfully crafted lyrics delivered with stunning harmony and musicianship. Between songs, the obvious camaraderie between these two top songwriters shines as they effortlessly play off each other in what can only be called genuine comedy. Add in virtuoso playing from both Jeff Berkley (guitar) and Calman Hart (guitar, harmonica) and it’s easy to see why the two have become live favorites. As a duo for more than ten years now, they have become fixtures on the folk circuit, making appearances at the Kerrville Folk Festival, as well as playing some of folk’s most prestigious venues including The Birchmere and The Bluebird Café.

April 20 – Berkley Hart

4pm: Pot Luck Dinner

5pm: Music Set 1

5:40pm: Intermission for Meet and Greet with

Berkley Hart

6:10pm: Music Set 2

6:50pm: Conclusion of Concert

The Songwriter Series is a non-profit, private event, concert series created to introduce independent singer-songwriters, to an attentive audience, in an intimate setting. 100% of the proceeds from donations and merchandise sales go directly to the artists. These concerts are a wonderful way to enjoy hearing great musicians and singer-songwriters create superb live music, featuring the full rich sound of acoustic instruments and exceptional vocals. Our shows are mainly focused on the genres of Folk, Americana, Roots music. We have heard all of the featured artists, in traditional listening environments, at the Folk Alliance International and Regional Conferences and at various music festivals across the United States and Canada. We are certain they will present performances that you will not only enjoy, but not soon forget.

3536 NW Mesa Verde Court Bend, Oregon 97703

songwriter-series.org

RSVP: johnmcook@gmail.com or songwriter-series.org/rsvp