Songwriter Series House Concerts

The songwriter series is a nonprofit, private concert series created to introduce independent singer-songwriters to an attentive audience in an intimate setting, explains creator John Cook.

One hundred Percent of the proceeds from donations and merchandise sales go directly to the artists. “These concerts are a wonderful way to enjoy hearing great musicians and singer-songwriters create superb live music, featuring the full rich sound of acoustic instruments and exceptional vocals,” explains Cook.

“Our shows are mainly focused on the genres of folk, Americana, roots music. We have heard all of the featured artists, in traditional listening environments, at the folk alliance international and regional conferences and at various music festivals across the united states and Canada. We are certain they will present performances that you will not only enjoy, but not soon forget.”

Series Location

3536 Nw Mesa Verde Court, Bend

Schedule

4pm – Pot luck dinner

5pm – Music set 1

5:40pm – Intermission for meet and greet with the performer

6:10pm – Music set 2

6:50pm – Conclusion of concert

September 30 ~ Jen Cass

Born to unusually hip parents in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan, singer-songwriter Jen Cass was raised on a healthy mix of folk music, homegrown vegetables, spontaneous dancing, black licorice and motown.

Jen has always remained true to her folk roots, writing beautifully crafted songs that draw comparisons to songwriting legends Bob Dylan, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Indigo Girls and Dar Williams, as well as playwright Eugene O’N’neill.

After years of tireless touring, Jen caught the attention of producer John Jennings who produced her latest release Accidental Pilgrimage which won a Detroit music award for outstanding acoustic/folk recording and was very popular on folk and Americana radio, spawning five top 25 hits including Dear Mr. President which is still receiving airplay worldwide.

Rich Warren of Midnight Special says, “Jen’s voice is strong, not imitative of other female vocalist, knows where it’s going and takes you along.”

Jen is currently recording her fourth CD with her new group the Lucky Nows.

Upcoming dates include October 21 with Ellis, whose captivating voice is matched by her uplifting lyrics. On November 4 enjoy the angelic voice and lyrics laid bare by Emily Scott Robinson’s own brand of roots music: southern gothic folk. December 2 is award winning singer-songwriter and a musician’s musician, Pete Kartsounes.

How to r.S.V.P.

Johnmcook@gmail.com

On-line: Songwriter-series.org/rsvp