Sonja Runar Featured Artist at Aleda Real Estate

(Photo above: Cascades from Above by Sonja Runar)

Sonja Runar travels the world doing black and white photography, following in her father’s footsteps. See her work on Aleda Real Estate in Bend during January and February.

As a second generation photographer, Sonja spent her childhood watching her father’s black and white photos hanging in his darkroom to dry. She grew up around the world from as far away as Africa, the Virgin Islands and Europe, and currently resides in Bend. Sonja attended the University of Maine in Portland under the tutelage of several well-known photographers where she learned dark room development. She loves living in beautiful places and Bend is no exception. “As an avid hiker, I relish in the light, sound, feel and wonders of nature, and want to express these sensations in my images.”

Runar concentrates on displaying her work in public environments, offices and homes.

Sonja Runar

Nature In The Light Of Illusion

FB: Sonja Runar Photography

Goodchilady@mindspring.com

919-413-6259