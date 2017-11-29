Sonos Handbell Ensemble 20 Years of Show-Stopping Virtuosity

(Photo above courtesy of Sonos Handbell Ensemble)

Monday, December 11 at 7:30pm the Tower Theatre Foundation invites you to delight in the musical virtuosity of Sonos Handbell Ensemble. Led by Artistic Director James Meredith, Sonos Handbell Ensemble has done much to bring the art of handbell ringing into the musical mainstream by appearing with symphony orchestras, performing on major concert series, collaborating with other performing ensembles and appearances on Garrison Keillor’s A Prairie Home Companion.

“Their music stunned us all,” said Garrison Keillor. “The four thousand audience members went wild, just as we knew they would. Thanks, Sonos, for raising the level of our little family radio show from comic to the cosmic.” The Berkeley-based ensemble displays discipline, cooperation and remarkable rhythm to become noteworthy parts of a striking musical whole. Come experience the challenging complexity and dance-like movements that have awed millions worldwide for over twenty years!

Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office, 835 NW Wall; by phone, 541-317-0700 or online, www.towertheatre.org. Details on events are at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

Sonos Handbell Ensemble

Monday, December 11 at 7:30pm

Tickets: Reserved Seating $22, $28, $35 (Plus $3 preservation fee)

Tower Theatre

835 NW Wall Street, Bend

541-317-0700, TowerTheatre.org