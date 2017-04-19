SPEAKER SERIES: Finding Artistic Inspiration in the High Desert

The High Desert Speaker Series in Bend will conclude with a discussion of the many varied ways that desert landscapes inspire us featuring a panel of award-winning artists whose muse is the high desert itself: Nancy Pobanz, (Artist in Residence at the Rimrock Draw Rock Shelter archaeological site), Janet Matson (ceramicist and member of the Clay Guild of the Cascades), Deborah Ford (photographer and executive director of Playa) and Carla Fox (a metalsmith and founder of Art in the High Desert).

From the dramatic light and rich textures of the desert landscape, to the resilient spirit of the land, this talk will leave you inspired to see Oregon’s high desert through the eyes of an artist. This event will be moderated by ONDA’s Gena Goodman-Campbell.

Bend’s Old Stone Church April 25, 7-8:30pm

This event is free, but registration is required https://artistsinthedesert.eventbrite.com