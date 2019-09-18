Special Screening of Abomindable

(Photo | Courtesy of Redmond Cinema)



Redmond Cinema and Central Oregon Disability Support Network are presenting a special opportunity for families to enjoy a first-run, feature film in a safe and accepting environment on Saturday, October 5. The theater will have its lights slightly up and the sound turned down. Doors open at 9am, and the movie will start promptly at 9:30am. There won’t be any previews or advertisements.

Because some individuals have strict or special dietary needs, families are permitted

to bring their own gluten-free, casein-free snacks from home. The concession stand will also be open with snacks available for purchase.

Audience members are invited to get up and dance, walk, shout or sing during the screening!

Tickets are available at the theater. Cost is $7 per child, and $8 for ages 12 and up. For more information, call CODSN at 541-548-8559.

codsn.org