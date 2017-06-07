Spotlight Chamber Players to Perform at Whispering Winds Retirement

(Photos above: Spotlight Chamber Players (L-R) Jacob Lorenz, Amy Wheeler, Mateo Garza | Photo credit: Stacie Muller)

The Spotlight Chamber Players will be featured in a concert at Whispering Winds Retirement on Sunday, June 11 at 1pm in the Large Activity Room.

“The Spotlight Chamber Players have had several performances at HDCM events and in the community, and this annual concert is a culmination of the students’ work during this past season. The concert will include repertoire by Corelli, Mozart, Lipinski, and more,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. This concert is free and open to the public.

The following students were selected to participate in this year’s Spotlight Chamber Players program: Mateo Garza (violin), Jacob Lorenz (violin), and Amy Wheeler (cello). This program provides a high level of chamber music instruction to aspiring young musicians. Included is weekly chamber music instruction with Isabelle Senger and select visiting artists, complimentary admission to all HDCM events, and compensated performance opportunities through the year.

Auditions are held yearly, and open to violin, viola, cello, and bass students in grades 6-12

with three or more years of private study and intermediate to advanced levels of playing. This year’s students come from the private teaching studios of Travis Allen and Isabelle Senger.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Through our concert series and Educational Outreach programs, we aspire to heighten a level of awareness, appreciation, and understanding of this great genre of classical music. We present an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from string duos to piano quintets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, we offer an exciting roster of professional performing artists. We are proud to be a local organization presenting a national level of excellence.

HDCM 2016-2017 title sponsors include Mission Building & Renovation, Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, KQAK Radio and KBNW Radio, German Master Tech, Neil Kelly, and Pure Care Dental. Additional support comes from Hertz Car Sales of Bend, Tower Theatre Foundation, BendBroadband, and Creative Images of Life.

www.HighDesertChamberMusic.com