Spotlighting the Natural Beauty of America’s Wild & Scenic Rivers

The U.S. Postal Service issues Wild and Scenic Rivers, stamps that pay tribute to the exceptional streams that run freely through America’s natural landscapes. This pane honors the rivers’ beauty with a dozen Forever stamps, each showcasing a different segment of the Wild and Scenic River System.

America’s wild and scenic rivers are those deemed remarkable for values including fish and wildlife, geology, recreation and cultural or historical significance. These special streams are allowed to flow freely through natural settings without man-made alterations.

The Wild and Scenic Rivers Act categorizes designated segments as either wild, scenic or recreational. Wild rivers are undammed, unpolluted and generally accessible only by trail. Scenic rivers may be “accessible in places by roads.” Recreational river areas are “readily accessible by road or railroad,” may have some shoreline development and may have been dammed in the past. Designations often result from grassroots action by local citizens.

The Wild and Scenic Rivers system provides clean water, places of beauty and sanctuary and habitats for native wildlife.

