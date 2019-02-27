Spring Break & Summer Camps at High Desert Museum

(Photo | Courtesy of High Desert Museum)

Give your grade schooler the summer of a lifetime, taking to the trees, becoming a river explorer and investigating the forces of nature! All summer, there will be a new adventure in Kids Camp Summer Camps! Registration opens this Friday, March 1, at 6am. Grab your coffee and be ready!

KIDS CAMP SUMMER CAMP

Registration opens March 1 at 6am

Camps run from 9am to 3pm

Before care available 7:45am to 9am

After care available 3pm to 5:15pm

Click here for class descriptions.

Did you know Members receive a 20 percent discount on all Kids Camp programs? Join our Museum family and save.

Spring Break for 4th & 5th Graders

Are you still on the hunt for spring break fun for your fourth or fifth grader? There’s still room in Kids Camp Spring Break! Your child can spend the week exploring Nature Photography. With a camera in hand, they’ll visit exciting locations within the High Desert to take photos. The camp comes with three full-day field trips. What a way to spend spring break!

Register for Kids Camp Spring Break here.

