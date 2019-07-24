Stargazing in the Vineyard

(Image | Courtesy of Beulah’s Place)

Join us at Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive in Terrebonne for an evening under the stars benefiting Beulah’s Place on Saturday August 24 from 6-9pm.

Music by Doc Ryan and The Wychus Creek Band with stargazing from 9-10:30pm. Telescopes and star-talk provided by Oregon Observatory Astronomers, folding chair or blanket suggested.

$25 per person, kids 12 and under are free. Food and beverages are available for purchase at the vineyard, no outside food or beverages.

Click here to purchase tickets online

faithhopeandcharityevents.com