Starseed Foundation Offers Repeat Challenge to High Desert Chamber Music for the Third Year in a Row

(Photo | Pixabay)

The Starseed Foundation has offered a repeat challenge to High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) for the third year in a row. The foundation will match up to $5,000 of funds raised from other sources. The Starseed Foundation seeks to provide opportunities and exposure to the arts and environment, to improve the quality of life for those in need and to support social programs that offer cultural and lasting benefit to deserving populations.

HDCM has begun a Starseed Foundation Matching Funds Campaign. Any contribution will go toward reaching this matching challenge. “We are honored to have the continued belief and support of our programs from the Starseed Foundation. We have fulfilled this challenge for the past two years, and doubled the impact of our generous donors. I welcome the opportunity to repeat this outcome,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

HDCM’s current 11th season has boasted increased attendance for the Concert Series, record numbers at the Annual Gala and expansive growth in school visits and students involved in Educational Outreach programs.

Donations can be made on our website, by phone, or mail. All donors receive recognition in the program, as well as invitation to the Annual Contributor reception. HDCM is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) and a qualifying organization for the Oregon Cultural Trust.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in their eleventh season, HDCM presents an acclaimed series of classical chamber music concerts, ranging from piano duos to string sextets. As the premier and leading chamber music organization in the region, HDCM offers an exciting roster of professional performing artists.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@highdesertchambermusic.com