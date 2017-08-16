Stellar Solar Seminar & Star Pianist Promise a Special Sunriver Eclipse Day

Want to learn more about the first total solar eclipse in the U.S. in nearly 100 years, see the eclipse in Sunriver, and get a free set of solar glasses? Then attend Sunriver Music Festival’s Stellar Solar Seminar Monday, August 21, 8:30-9:30am at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall. It is free to the public.

Sponsored by the Sunriver Nature Center and the Festival, you will gather in the Great Hall for a solar talk by Dr. Harry Hamilton, Professor of Atmospheric Physics. Prior to retiring in Sunriver in 2006, Hamilton was provost and senior vice president at Chapman University in Orange, California.

Dr. Hamilton will explain how your day will turn to night for up to two minutes and 40 seconds and that the path of totality will be about 70 miles wide. Complimentary coffee and pastries will be provided. Next, you can join Dr. Hamilton and others on a short walk to a Sunriver meadow to see the solar eclipse. The Nature Center will provide complimentary glasses to guarantee a safe solar experience.

Your special eclipse day will continue that evening with a “stellar” performance by nationally acclaimed pianist Sean Chen. The Huffington Post noted his “exceptional ability to connect with an audience combined with an easy virtuosity.” The LA Times acknowledged his “genuinely sensitive playing” and the NY Times recognized his “alluring, colorfully shaded renditions.”

Don’t miss this extraordinary musician in three performances during the 40th Anniversary Season of the Sunriver Music Festival. In addition to the Solo Piano Concert on August 21 Sean will perform with the full Festival Orchestra on August 16 and August 23.

If you haven’t purchased tickets in advance for the Solo Piano Concert on August 21, you can buy them at the door and receive a $5 discount by showing your eclipse glasses (with the Sunriver Music Festival sticker affixed). Specific seats may not be available based on prior ticket sales.

541-593-9310

www.sunrivermusic.org