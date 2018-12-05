Storm Large Brings Her Holiday Ordeal Back To The Tower

(Photo courtesy of the Tower Theatre)

Friday, December 28 and Saturday, December 29 Storm Large returns to help us survive the ‘Holiday Ordeal’ and prepare for the New Year. The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation presents this adult evening featuring Storm and her wicked charm, bawdy stories and stunning vocals. She is a musician, actor and author widely known for singing with Pink Martini, and her presence is spellbinding and slightly twisted. “She switched effortlessly from rock goddess to sultry chanteuse,” writes the Maryland Theatre Guide.

“She sang with the pureness of a Broadway star and then growled into the mic in turns, both with equal vigor and success.” From O Holy Night to Sock it to Me Santa, come be swept away by the Storm herself. VIP tickets include front row cocktail table seating with champagne, autographed poster and private post show meet and greet.

All tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

Storm Large ‘Holiday Ordeal’

December 28 & December 29 at 7:30pm

Tickets: Reserved Seating $32, $42, $57 (+$3 preservation fee) VIP Package $82

835 NW Wall St., Bend

541-317-0700 • towertheatre.org