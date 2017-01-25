The Story You Came To Tell Creative Writing Class in Redmond

Join other emerging writers in Redmond for the Writing Ranch’s trademark creative writing workshop, The Story You Came To Tell. Award-winning author and poet Ellen Waterston will teach her popular creative writing class at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Redmond campus Tuesdays and Thursdays, February 14 – March 7, 4-6pm. The series will conclude with a reading of student work on Friday, March 10.

Over the past decade, 500+ writers have reignited their creative writing and recommitted to a consistent writing practice, thanks to this series. Each class will explore the intersection of literary nonfiction and fiction in long- and short-form prose and poetry. Participants will develop their creative writing skills through in-class writing exercises, supplementary readings and writing assignments. Class fee includes a printed copy of a class anthology for each student.

Previous students of “The Story You Came To Tell” have said this about the class: “I will never view the creation of poetry and prose the same again!” “You are an inspiration as well as an excellent instructor.” “You have the natural gift of a great teacher, always giving exactly the information we needed at the right moment in our progression as writers. Thank you for offering these workshops.”

To enroll, visit COCC’s website and choose course number 18754. The class fee is $325.