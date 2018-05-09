Stray Cats’ Lee Rocker is Gonna Rock This Town

(Photo courtesy of the Tower Theatre)

Saturday, May 12 at 7:30pm the Tower Theatre Foundation presents The Stray Cats’ co-founder and bassist, Lee Rocker. Mega hits like Rock This Town, Stray Cat Strut, and Sexy + 17 became the fabric of early rock and roll, earned the group 23 gold and platinum records and a loyal following of rockabillies, rebels and roots music lovers. This interactive, multi-media performance features Rocker spinning, throwing, catching and playing his big “doghouse” upright bass. Tower Theatre Foundation Communications Manager, Amanda Bird, asked Lee what influences him the most, and he replied, “My influences are varied and most are from people I’ve had a chance to play with — George Harrison, Ringo Starr, John Fogerty, Keith Richards and most importantly to me my friend, collaborator, and mentor Carl Perkins.” What is his favorite song to play? “Every time I walk on stage it’s like the first time. I’ve got to say, I still get a jolt of electricity every time I play “Rock This Town!” And rock we will!

This performance is presented by the Tower Theatre Foundation and sponsored by Bend Surgery Center with additional support from Central Oregon Radiology, Deschutes Brewery, Oregrown, Hasson Company Realtors, AmeriTitle, and Sally Russell. Tickets are on sale now. Membership, program information and individual and group tickets are available at the box office (835 NW Wall), by phone (541-317-0700) or online (www.towertheatre.org). Details on events are also at facebook.com/TheTowerTheatre.

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation owns and operates the historic stage in downtown Bend. The Foundation’s mission is to be the leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and education programs that make an essential contribution to Central Oregon’s lifestyle and strengthen the community.

The Stray Cats’ Lee Rocker

Tickets: $32, $42, $52 (Plus $3 Preservation Fee)

When: Saturday, May 12th at 7:30pm

Where: Tower Theatre – 835 NW Wall Street – Bend, Oregon

541-317-0700 or TowerTheatre.org