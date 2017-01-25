(Photo courtesy of Hood Avenue Art)

The Studio Sale at Hood Avenue Art on January 27 features local artists selling work from their inventory at a reduced price as a thanks to collectors and to clear space for new work.

Reception January 27, 4-7PM, Live Music And Free Refreshments. Exhibit runs thru February 20. Winter hours, 11-4pm, Closed Tues. & Wed. 541-719-1800, info@hoodavenueart.com

Hood Avenue Art, K.Keliher

Extending our well wishes to all those in the area that were affected by the great snow of 2017! Join us in the gallery this Friday evening, share a glass of wine and your snowstorm story. See our STUDIO SALE!!!

Skull Hollow Storm, Patricia Freeman-Martin

Lighting the Way, JoAnn Burgess

Exploded Owyhee Vase, Tina Brockway

Deschutes, Kathleen Keliher

Autumn Hillside, Kathleen Keliher

Waterfall, Winnie Givot

Porto al Scuro, Winnie Givot

www.hoodavenueart.com