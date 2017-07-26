Studio Tour to feature 12 local artists

Sisters Arts Association celebrates our amazing community of artists at its first Artist Studio Tour, Saturday, July 29, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit a dozen artist studios and see these artists at work. The tour includes painters, potters, jewelers, glass artists, photographers, and sculptors. Meet the artists and view their work, up-close-and-personal.

Featured artists are Paul Alan Bennett (painting), Clarke Berryman (oil painting), JoAnn Burgess (pastel), Gary Cooley (bronze sculpture and painting), Caroline Stratton Crow (watercolor and sculpture), Jan Daggett (jewelry), Michelle Deaderick (pottery), Linda Hanson (painting and photography), Sandy Melchiori (painting), Ken Merrill (pottery), Randall Tillery (painting), and Susie Zeitner (glass art).

This is a self-guided tour. All you need is a map to the studios. You can pick one up at Hood Avenue Art, The Collection Gallery, Clearwater Gallery, Sisters Gallery and Frame Shop, Paulina Springs Books, Raven Makes Gallery, or the Chamber of Commerce.

There is no charge for the maps, but there will be a suggested donation of $10, payable at your first studio visit, to support the arts in Sisters. Signs will be posted along the roadside on the day of the tour. More information is available at the SAA website, http://www.sistersartsassociation.org/studio-tour/