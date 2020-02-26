Summer Concerts 9 & 10 Launching Now

(Photo | Courtesy of Les Schwab Amphitheater)

Big big week round here so let’s jump right on in!

Dave Matthews Band’s Only Oregon Concert ~ September 9

Dave is back! I know we told you in January about this show, but finally, this week, the show goes on sale.

If past shows are any indicator, there will be no tickets left shortly after it goes on sale this Friday at 10am. There is no early access presale, so don’t wait around on tix…

Primus ~ July 29

Rock fans, this one is for you. Not only is Primus playing a set of their greatest tunes, they’re also playing a tribute set to Rush! Plus both Wolfmother and Battles are along for the ride.

Primus’ long history with Rush includes opening shows for them in the 90’s and being Les Claypool’s first-ever concert — as he put it to Rolling Stone:

“Hemispheres was my first concert,” Claypool says. “Little 14-year-old guy who just threw up in the parking lot from drinking three Löwenbräus, having my mind blown by watching these guys do their thing.”

Tix go on sale Friday, but you can snag yours early with Thursday’s presale starting at 10am. Password = monqui.

Pink Martini ~ August 29

Bend (and Oregon) favorites Pink Martini returns this August for a fantastic set of world-influenced music that only Thomas, China and the rest of the band can deliver.

Tix go on sale Friday, but you can snag yours early with Thursday’s presale starting at 10am. Password = monqui.

May 23 | Brandi Carlile | Details

July 4 | Ween | Details

July 17 | Michael Franti & Spearhead | Details

July 23 & 24 | Luke Bryan | Details

July 29 | Primus + Wolfmother & Battles | Details

August 9 | Vampire Weekend | Details

August 13-15 | Bend Brewfest | Details

August 29 | Pink Martini | Details

August 30 | Rebelution + Steel Pulse & The Green | Details

September 9 | Dave Matthews Band | Details

