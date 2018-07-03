Summer is in Full Effect for July First Friday!

View our listing of galleries, exhbits, artist receptions and more in Downtown Bend and the Old Mill District this Friday!

Alleda Real Estate

25 NW Minnesota Ave., Ste. 1

alledarealestate.com

Watercolor might be an unlikely media for artist Deni Porter because of her desire for saturated color. However, with the use of a glazing process (thin layers of translucent color one upon the other), she can make her paintings “sing” with color. The artist adds further texture and interest to her pieces by using colored pencils. The overall effect is alive with color and emotion.

Painting subjects range from whimsical animals and beautiful outdoor scenes of Central Oregon to the streets of downtown Bend. Porter also provides commissioned realistic paintings of pets and children. The result is a family heirloom to cherish for years to come.

Porter, who received her degree in art from the University of California in the mid-seventies, regularly displays art at the Artists Gallery in Sunriver.

Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing

550 NW Franklin St.

Art in the Atrium, Franklin Crossing, features noted Bend artists Mark Edward Fuller’s New Coordinates and Randal Fyfe Leigh’s Parietal Art and Petroglyph Suite through July 29. The artists will attend the July 6 public opening.

Mark Edward Fuller, recognized throughout the Northwest, presents,”New Coordinates – a series of my recent paintings dealing with chaos and confusion in a search for unity and integration in the modern world, I wrestle with time and memory, facts and fiction, and present the viewer with clues, templates and examples of my quest for balance.”

Randal Fyfe Leigh also shows his unique Parietal Art and Petroglyph Suite in the Franklin Street hallway. Through this suite of large scale sculpture, the artist shares his admiration for “the interaction of nature’s geologic artistry and man’s earliest connection with his own imagination and creative impulse.”

During First Friday, Noi Thai serves wine and appetizers and the Tommy Leroy Jazz quartet entertains. Billye Turner, art consultant, organizes art events for Franklin Crossing with info at 503-780-2828 and billyeturner@bendnet.com.

BEND ART CENTER

550 SW Industrial Way, Ste. 180

541-330-8759, bendartcenter.org

Artists scale down to create “Small Prints” on display through July 26 with First Friday reception on July 6 from 5-9pm.

Bend Art Center’s second biennial “Small Prints ’18” exhibition opens this June with 66 small prints created by 39 artists from across the United States. This year’s exhibit was juried by Jill AnnieMargaret, head of printmaking at Boise State University. The juror selected Karl LeClair of Boise, ID for the Best in Show award. Le Clair will receive a two-week artists residency at Playa at Summer Lake. Carol Levin of Fairfield, CA received the Gamblin Inks Award, and Julie Winter of Bend, OR received the McClains Printmaking Award.

Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty

821 NW Wall St. 541-383-7600, cascadesothebysrealty.com

desperado a boutique

Old Mill District, 330 SW Powerhouse Dr., 541-749-9980

Presenting a summer installation of paintings by Central Oregon artist Barbara Slater.

Jeffrey Murray Photography

118 NW Minnesota Ave., 541-325-6225, jeffreymurrayphotography.com

Features American landscape and fine art images captured by Bend nature photographer, Jeffrey Murray. Visit and enjoy a visual adventure of illuminating light and captivating panoramas from scenes in Central Oregon and across North America.

John Paul Designs Custom Jewelry + Signature Series

1006 NW Bond St.,johnpauldesigns.com

Specializing in unique, one of a kind wedding and engagement rings in a variety of metals.

Karen Bandy Design Jeweler

25 NW Minnesota Ave., Ste. 5, 541-388-0155, karenbandy.com

Tucked between Thump coffee and Alleda Real Estate, Karen Bandy a Central Oregon national/international award-winning jewelry designer and abstract painter, specializing in custom design in downtown Bend since 1987. Her designs are bold, fun and very wearable.

Open Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 11:30am-5pm, First Fridays and by appointment.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110, 541-322-0421, layorart.com

Layor’s July First Friday is featuring the work of Zach Filkins. Filkins who was born in Eugene, has lived all over the world and now calls Bend his home. His background is in graphic design but have always been drawn to the traditional arts ins tread. After years of trying all sorts of

mediums, Zach now works primarily in Oil.

In his July show for Layor, he will be bringing a body of work that explores floral design. From late pieces in realism, to smaller pieces honing in on different aspects of plants and flowers. It’s a celebration of all things floral: from the intricacy of an entire plant t the simplicity of a single color.

Legum

922 NW Bond Street, Bend, OR 97703

Up and coming Talent, Oregon artist Marigny Goodyear will debut her series, Naturals: Inescapable Inscapes of the Ocean Obsessed, at Legum Design in Bend Oregon through the month of July.

An artist and surfer, Marigny’s passion for the ocean influences her practice of paper cutting and abstract expressionism, always leaning towards the aquatic. The natural link between her two loves, art and ocean, are expressed in this series as abstract seascapes, shown both above the surface, and submerged in the depths.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft, 541-330-0840, lubbesmeyer.com

The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Through the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Working studio/gallery open Tuesday thru Saturday.

Mary Medrano Studio

25 NW Minnesota Ave., #12

408.250.2732

www.MaryMedrano.com

Step away from the crowds and relax in an art studio that is filled with the latest works by Mary Medrano. Located above Thump Coffee and across from the Oxford Hotel in the heart of downtown is a hidden gem of a studio. Stop in and see what’s new.

Mockingbird Gallery

869 NW Wall St., 541-388-2107, mockingbird-gallery.com

Please join us at Mockingbird Gallery on First Friday, July 6 from 5-9pm to celebrate our show, Beyond the Surface, featuring the works of Steven Lee Adams and Liz Wolf. We will have wine and jazz music provided by the Ryan Camastral Trio. Cher will offer samplings of her locally-made Cada Dia cheese and the artists will be here. This show will run through July.

Steven Lee Adams strives to portray an elusive feeling of timelessness that lies beneath the surface of what may seem commonplace…introspective paintings, urging us to look deeper for the subtleties of nature around us, and the complex world of emotion within each of us.

Liz Wolf’s sculptures depict horses, dogs and crows reminiscent of the minimalist, elegant stone works of the Inuit, a Northwest Coast Native American tribe. Traces of southwestern Native American culture also weave through her artwork.

Northsoles Footwear

North Soles Footwear on Wall Street in Bend will host an art display of paintings by Barbara Slater and Vivian Olsen, two well-known artists in Bend. With a passion for color Barbara Slater enjoys painting bright and beautiful flowers and animals using oils or acrylic paints on canvas. Art is Barbara’s breath and passion. She says, “I believe that an artists’ final work is a depiction of his or her impressions, emotionally, physically, intellectually and above all, artistically. I paint what I love. I try to paint passionate paintings…. not just workable paintings, I feel a heart-felt connection to my work.”

Vivian Olsen will be displaying townscapes of her travels in Italy and France as well as some wildlife animal portraits. Living in Central Oregon Vivian paints many bird and mammal portraits animals using either pastels or watercolor. She creates vibrant paintings that capture an animal’s behavior and personality and make them seem to come alive. She says, “I paint what I love, especially wild animals that give me a sense of peace and joy.”

This exhibit will be showing at Northsoles Footwear through July and August in downtown Bend. Both artists are members of the High Desert Art League and their paintings may be seen on that

website: www.highdesertartlsegue.com; contact artists thru the site.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave., 541-382-8436

The Oxford Hotel presents Susan Basic’s colorful acrylic paintings Magical Reality, continuing through August 31. Busik will attend the champagne opening on First Friday, July 6 from 5:30-7:30pm.

Busik’s whimsical, intricately patterned paintings allegorically express her Mexican cultural heritage. In the tradition of Mexican Folk Art, the artist reveals the perceived world through magical elements. Billye Turner, art consultant, coordinates the Oxford Hotel exhibition schedule. For additional information please contact her at 503.780.2828 or billyeturner@bendnet.com.

Peterson/Roth Gallery

206 NW Oregon Ave., Ste. 1, 541-633-7148, thegallery@petersonroth.com, petersonroth.com

Peterson/Roth Gallery is proud to continue our 2018 season and our second year by sharing with you some of the talented work of the 19 artists we represent. Our artists represent Maine to California, including Central Oregon, of course.

The gallery will be hung with fresh art for First Friday, which opens on July 6 from 5-9pm. Please come on down and join us for some wine, cheese and fun. A few of the artists will also be on hand to answer any questions you might have. We are located beneath Silverado, next to Bend Alterations. Just follow the black staircase railing to find us! This presentation will hang through the month of July.

Peterson/Roth strives to cultivate a welcoming environment; to connect artists and the public. We are Bend’s only modern/contemporary gallery and are thrilled to provide this community with an alternative option for their art needs.

Premiere Property Group

1133 NW Wall Street, Ste. 103, 541-241-6860

MyBendRealEstate.com

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave., 541-306-3176, redchairgallerybend.com

July at the Red Chair will focus on new works by Sue Lyon-Manley, Deb Borine and Suzy Williamson. Manley will introduce mixed media into her plein air paintings for a fresh new look. Borine’s use of fused glass creates “paintings” through layering and fusing a variety of glass products with magical results. Williamson, a master at her craft, creates jewelry designs that are sleek and modern offering something for every style and pocketbook.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks Street, 541-382-5884, sageframing-gallery.com

Two artists are featured at Sage Custom Framing and Gallery for July’s exhibit, Patricia Markle and Gallery owner Denise Rich. The exhibit runs July 5-28 with a reception on First Friday, July 6 from 5-8pm.

For the past few years, Markle’s focus has been on creating a series of figurative paintings in oil and pastel. In this new series she welcomed the challenge to work with a live model as much as possible either through actual sittings or support photographs. She also welcomed the challenge to paint in a more contemporary style, stepping out of a classical tradition, while capturing the model’s gesture and expression.

Very recently, Markle began experimenting with a totally different approach- abstraction. Instead of portraying an object or figure in front of her based on what she saw, it became an internal dialogue, one that was personal and unpredictable.

She will be showing a few of these abstracts, a number of figurative works and two landscapes from a previous series.

The focus of Rich’s work in the show is watercolor. Although working in several different mediums when getting the chance, this wet and fluid medium has always been her favorite. Drawing inspiration from nature, subject matter tends to focus on intimate observations from the landscape. Twisted branches or roots, the colorful changing of Autumn leaves, or close-up explorations of exotic flowers are likely subjects to catch the eye of this artist. Rich’s interpretations of these and other subjects are included in the show.

Townshend’s Tea Company

835 NW Bond St.

Batik Artist Barbara Holmes Exhibits at Townshend’s in July. Exhbit will run July 1-31 with an artist reception on First Friday, July 6 from 5-8pm.

A mixed media artist and maker, Barbara Holmes explores the world of fiber and mixed media art through batik, creating art pieces that combine her passion of both media. Holmes artwork brings forth recycled forms and elements from the forest floor to give them new life. Working with canvas, decoupage, and batiked fabric Holmes creates unique abstract and whimsical pieces.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District, 541-385-9144, tumaloartco.com

July featured artist at Tumalo Art Co. is Janice Druian with exhibit High Desert Light

Janice Druian’s exhibit of new oil paintings,High Desert Light, opens at Tumalo Art Co. July 6, from 4-8pm during the First Friday Gallery Walk in Bend’s Old Mill District.

Award-winning Central Oregon artist, Janice Druian has been capturing the dramatic light as seen in the high desert for many years. Traversing the back country in her tiny trailer with husband and dogs, there is no scenery that touches her soul more than the high plateaus of Central and Eastern Oregon and Northeastern California. Her focus in these paintings are the fleeting moments at sunrise or sunset when the oblique light creates a special magic often referred to as the “golden hour.” Usually accompanied by dramatic cloud formations, these landscapes offer endless inspiration and capture the essence of the western high desert.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District open seven days a week.

Photo: Early Morning, oil by Janice Druian

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave