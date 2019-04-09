Summit Theatre Company Presents The Crucible by Arthur Miller

Summit High School Performing Arts will produce Arthur Miller’s 1953 Tony Award winning play The Crucible, a masterpiece in dramatic storytelling.

Winner of the 1953 Tony Award for Best Play, The Crucible is a masterpiece in dramatic storytelling in which the great American playwright, Arthur Miller, brings the madness of the Salem witch trials to life onstage. Centering around the relationships between a young farmer, his wife and a jealous servant girl, the town is thrust into mass hysteria when the girl accuses her former mistress of witchcraft and neighbor begins to turn against neighbor in fear and suspicion. It is a story about greed, jealousy, accusations, judgement and the effects of mass hysteria. This production, told through a semi-modern lens, serves as a timely parable in contemporary society, reminding us that focusing only on our differences, fears, selfish desires and grudges can ultimately tear a community apart.

The Crucible is directed by Lara Okamoto. All performances in the Summit High School Auditorium at 2855 NW Clearwater Drive in Bend on April 25-27 at 7pm and April 28 at 2pm. The run time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes including a 15 minute intermission. This production is mostly appropriate for all ages, but audiences are cautioned that there is mature content regarding witchcraft, death and mild language. More information can be found at summittheatrecompany.com/current-season.

Ticket pricing is $8 for general admission and $5 for students (18 and under) and senior citizens (65+). Tickets will be available for purchase with cash or check only at the box office 45 minutes prior to the show.

For more information on this production, please contact Lara Okamoto at 541-355-4190 or at Lara.Okamoto@bend.k12.or.us.