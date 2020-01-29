Sunriver Art Fair Invites Artists to Apply for 2020 Event

The Sunriver Art Fair is calling for artist applications for the 11th Sunriver Art Fair, which will take place on August 7, 8 and 9. The Sunriver Art Fair is a juried show, and artists can apply to be judged for acceptance in the event at zapplication.org. Applications close on March 9, 2020.

The show is set in the beautiful Village at Sunriver, an outdoor shopping and entertainment venue that provides a dramatic gallery for artists to display and sell their art. Sunriver is one of the Pacific Northwest’s premier vacation getaways. Located 15 miles south of Bend, it is both a residential and resort community. The combined population of Sunriver, Bend and the surrounding area is more than 200,000. During the peak summer season, Sunriver welcomes thousands of visitors. The Art Fair coincides with the annual Sunriver Music Festival, a major event that draws many visitors who are interested in the arts.

The Fair is dedicated to supporting visiting artists with advertising and many amenities during the Fair to ensure a successful experience. Some comments from previous artists include:

• “You provide a wonderful venue and are the ultimate hosts!”

“You provide such an amazing experience for the artists.”

“This is one of my favorite shows to do!”

Sponsored by the Sunriver Women’s Club (SRWC), all proceeds from fair application and booth fees help support nonprofits. Since 2000, the SRWC has distributed more than $500,000 in cash and goods to organizations that support the arts and education and provide assistance to vulnerable families.

To learn more about the Fair, visit sunriverartfair.com and click on the Artists tab, or visit and like facebook.com/SunriverArtFair/ or email srartistcontact@gmail.com.

For more information contact Lee Haroun, 541-598-7785 or Yoka Noordwjk, 503-704-5979.

sunriverartfair.com