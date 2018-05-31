Sunriver Art Fair Wins Best Art Fairs Award

National Survey Picks Local Art Fair as Among Best in the Nation

Sunriver Art Fair is a winner in the 5th annual America’s Best Art Fair Awards competition. Named as the #1 Small-Town Art Fair, as well as one of the Top 50 Overall, the survey recognized Sunriver Art Fair as one of the finest juried art fairs in the country for the second year running.

Sponsored by ArtFairCalendar.com, the number one website for art fair event listings, the 2017 online survey opened voting beyond the traditional “art fair insiders” such as artists and show staff to focus on voting by art fair patrons, fine art collectors and the public that attends art shows and festivals nationwide.

“Sunriver Art Fair has always been popular among art fair lovers and visitors to Central Oregon, but our fourth annual national Best Art Fairs Awards survey proves that both art collectors and artists nationwide love it, too,” said Connie Mettler, publisher of ArtFairCalendar.com. “We’re happy to give a Best Small Town Art Fair Award to Sunriver Art Fair today.”

“We’re very pleased at this recognition of Sunriver Art Fair by ArtFairCalendar.com’s Best Art Fair Awards, said Kathleen Meyer Turner, Sunriver Art Fair chair. “We have a great team of more than 140 volunteers who work hard every year to produce this important cultural event that brings so much art, business and cultural activity to the beautiful Village at Sunriver. The fact that net proceeds benefit local community nonprofits makes the award even more meaningful.”

About Sunriver Art Fair 2018

Join art lovers, collectors, browsers and many others Friday, August 10 and Saturday August 12 from 9:30am-6pm, and Sunday, August 11 from 9:30am-4pm.

About the 2017 America’s Best Art Fairs Awards

The America’s Best Art Fairs Awards are based on online voting by art fair patrons, collectors, organizers and artists both regionally and nationally. It is the only national survey of art fairs and festivals designed to recognize achievement in art fair event production and promote the cultural importance of fine art events across America. Please visit artfaircalendar.com/art_fair/americas-best-art-fairs-the-top-50.html or BestArtFairs.com for the complete list of Best Art Fair Award winners for 2015 as well as top regional winners.

About ArtFairCalendar.com

ArtFairCalendar.com exists to promote the work of the artists and craftspeople who earn their living exhibiting at fine art events around the U.S.

As the number one Google ranked website for art fairs, ArtFairCalendar.com offers a national online calendar of juried fine art fairs, festivals and events bringing patrons to the shows and promoting cultural tourism. Founded in 2004, ArtFairCalendar.com is published by Connie Mettler, a long-term art fair industry veteran and consultant to fine art events nationwide.

Visit ArtFairCalendar.com for national fine art show listings and free regional email newsletters that can help you keep up with the art fairs in your community.

sunriverartfair.com • facebook.com/sunriverartfair