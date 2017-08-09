Sunriver Art Fair with Arts & Crafts Galore

The Sunriver Women’s Club will be sponsoring the 8th Annual Sunriver Art Fair on August 11-13, with over 70 artist booths exhibiting art in 11 different mediums: ceramics, glass, jewelry, painting, photography, sculpture, textiles, gourd art, woodwork, metalwork and mixed media. The artists are coming from as far away as the east coast and right here in the Pacific Northwest.

While browsing the artist booths, attendees can also enjoy professional entertainment on the stage, including music in jazz, country, classic rock, swing and easy listening.

After grabbing dinner at one of the many local restaurants, join in the fun at the Saturday Night Street Dance – a great finish to a day of art and entertainment!

www.sunriverartfair.com