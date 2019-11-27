Sunriver Christian Fellowship Presents Sing & Ring Noel!

(The Bells of Sunriver | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Christian Fellowship)

Music is always a large part of the holidays. What better way to get into the Christmas spirit than by attending a concert. A free Christmas concert will be presented on Sunday, December 8, at 3pm by the Sunriver Christian Fellowship (SCF) Choir and the Bells of Sunriver.

The choir, directed by Rob Pearson, will sing Prepare the Way and All is Well and will join the bell choir, directed by Michele Giaier on several pieces. The Bells of Sunriver will be playing O Come Emmanuel and Carol of the Bells. Small ensembles of voices and bells will participate as well.

The audience will be invited to sing along on a medley of familiar Christmas carols and the lovely Angels We Have Heard on High.The Sunriver Christian Fellowship meets in the Holy Trinity Catholic Church across from the Sunriver Market Place on Cottonwood Road.

sunriverchristianfellowship.org • 541-593-1183