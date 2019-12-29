Sunriver Music Festival Call to Artists

(Photo | Unsplash)

Are you an artist desiring greater exposure for your talents? (Or know one?) Then submit your artwork to the Sunriver Music Festival as they seek an artist for 2020’s commemorative 43rd season poster.

“For four decades we have showcased some of the most accomplished artists in the region and the experience has been a win-win for everyone,” explains Executive Director Pam Beezley.

Artist Kenneth Marunowski, 2018 poster artist, agrees. “Signing the gorgeous prints made from my image, and attending two of the brilliant Festival concerts was an absolute delight. During this exciting moment in my artistic life, I truly felt connected to the Sunriver community and like something of a star!”

Sharon Engel, 2017 poster artist, shares similar thoughts. “Working with such a professional team to create the Sunriver Music Festival poster was a wonderful experience. I had the fun of painting the image; they made it into a beautiful poster for a great venue.”

Norma Holmes, 2016 poster artist, still feels special: “I’m still honored and grateful for the opportunity to donate a painting and raise funds for the Sunriver Music Festival.”

Here’s your opportunity to join the ranks of these and other esteemed artists by submitting your artwork to the selection committee, which comprises a jury of accomplished artists from the Artists’ Gallery Sunriver.

The Festival’s annual poster is 18×24 with the artist name and title under the Sunriver Music Festival logo. The artwork itself should be at least the same size or larger with similar dimensions, if larger. You can view past posters here at sunrivermusic.org and at the Festival office in the Sunriver Village, Building 13.

Artist Benefits:

Expert reproduction and printing of the original artwork ensures staying true to the artist’s colors and medium.

300 posters are displayed on storefronts all over Bend, Sisters, Redmond and Sunriver.

Posters are sold at the Sunriver Music Festival office and select galleries and shops in Sunriver and Bend.

A press release published in multiple local publications (Cascade A&E, Bend Bulletin, Sunriver Scene and others) with your photo, bio and artwork.

A full page with similar info in the Sunriver Music Festival Summer Program Book of which 2,000 are printed.

Your artwork will be featured on the front cover of the Festival’s Summer Program Book, the annual ticket brochure, notecards and audio CDs. The brochure is mailed to over 5,500 Festival patrons and Central Oregon residents and visitors. The notecards are used by the Festival as invitations, thank you notes, gifts and are also available for purchase at the Festival office.

A framed poster is given to every Festival Sponsor, which often ends up on office walls all over Central Oregon and beyond.

Your original artwork is beautifully framed by Eastlake Framing and auctioned at Festival Faire, the Festival’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Deadline is February 28, 2020 — Please contact the Festival as soon as possible if you are considering submitting art for consideration. Final submission must be received by February 28, 2020. The chosen artwork is considered a donation to the Sunriver Music Festival; all other submissions will be available for pick-up by early March 2020. Contact the Festival if you have questions.

For more information, visit sunrivermusic.org, email information@sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-1084.