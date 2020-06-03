Sunriver Music Festival Celebrates 25th Anniversary

(Photos | Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

This year marks the 25th season of the Sunriver Music Festival upholding its mission to nurture the next generation of classical musicians via the mighty supporters of the Young Artists Scholarship program (YAS). Even in the midst of these days of heartbreaking cancellations, music WILL continue! Last weekend’s inspiring YAS auditions and interviews are one proof of that.

Over the next few months, we look forward to introducing you to all of 2020’s fine young YAS recipients and we’ll also be shining the spotlight on some accomplished alumni! See the first spotlight below.

Over the next few weeks, $35,000 in scholarships will be disbursed among this year’s 24 deserving recipients. That makes for more than $580,000 total in the 25-year history of YAS. Click here to donate and join with your neighbors in ensuring the future of classical music.

We are delighted to publicly express gratitude to the team of adjudicators who donate their valuable time, wisdom and priceless musical expertise to the YAS program — YAS Chair Jodie Bischof, Phillip Ruder, Patti Petersen, Clyde Thompson, Darlene Cusick, THANK YOU!!

A Note from Ludwig: I’m Still Wearing the Birthday Hat!

We WILL still celebrate me (Beethoven) this year! Mark your calendars for August 6-11 to join in the online auction (birthday presents!) and virtual festivities. You and all your friends are invited to my party and this fun opportunity to keep the Sunriver Music Festival thriving! Keep your eyes on sunrivermusic.org for all the details as they come together for my big Birthday bash. ~ L.V.B.

(Ludwig is talking about what you may know of as Festival Faire, the annual fundraising gala. All proceeds support Young Artists Scholarships and the world-class concerts in Sunriver and Bend.)

YAS Alumni Spotlight: BENJAMIN LULICH

Currently principal clarinet of the Seattle Symphony, Ben Lulich was part of our YAS program for six years (2000-2006) and now often returns to Sunriver to perform with the Summer Festival orchestra.

Today, Ben shares, “It was always a rewarding experience to participate in the YAS program. The auditions offered a chance to hone my skills in preparation, memorization and performance in music from various time periods, and the scholarship money helped pay for my education. The YAS program is such a great resource for young musicians in Central Oregon!”

Click here or here or here or even here to read more about Lulich’s illustrious career trajectory and the many prestigious projects recognizing his skilled musicianship. See ya next year, Ben!

