Sunriver Music Festival Concerts Begin August 10

(Conductor & Artistic Director George Hanson | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

The 42nd season of the Sunriver Music Festival kicks off this Saturday, August 10 under the theme Love Stories — Around the World with Music. Here is what is happening this coming week.

INTERVIEW AN ARTIST!

This week, Artistic Director and Conductor George Hanson begins welcoming the incredible musicians that make up the 42nd season of our Festival Orchestra. Contact our office at 541-593-1084 if you would like to interview one of orchestra members or featured soloists. These world-class musicians have fascinating backgrounds and amazing talent to share with your viewers or readers.

WEEK ONE FILLED WITH SUPERSTAR TALENT.

From world-renowned pianist Olga Kern to international stars from Mexico to the magnificent “symphonic photochoreography” of Westwater Arts, the first week of the Festival offers special musical memories for Central Oregon audiences. Here are the details for Week One:

CLASSICAL CONCERT I — SATURDAY, AUGUST 10 — Tower Theatre in downtown Bend, 7:30pm.

This special event features internationally renowned pianist Olga Kern.

GLINKA — Ruslan and Ludmilla Overture

TCHAIKOVSKY — Romeo and Juliet Overture

TCHAIKOVSKY — Piano Concerto No. 1 in Bb Minor, Op. 23

SOLO PIANO CONCERT — MONDAY, AUGUST 12 — Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 7:30pm.

Featuring internationally renowned pianist Olga Kern.

A GIFT TO THE COMMUNITY — CHAMBER CONCERT — TUESDAY, AUGUST 13 — Free Chamber Ensemble Concert – Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 7pm.

CLASSICAL CONCERT II — THURSDAY, AUGUST 15 — Sunriver Resort Great Hall, 7:30pm

Featuring Corine Brouwer, violin; Dan Skidmore, violin; Giovanni Parra, bandoneon; and Octavio Moreno, baritone.

BIZET Suite from Carmen

VIVALDI — Spring from The Four Seasons, Op. 8, No. 1

PIAZZOLLA — Spring from Four Seasons of Buenos Aires

ROSSINI — Largo aria from Barber of Seville

PIAZZOLLA — Aconcagua Concerto for Bandoneon

MARQUEZ — Danzón No.

POPS CONCERT — SATURDAY, AUGUST 17 — Summit High School, 7:30pm.

A Latin Spectacular! Baritone soloist Octavio Moreno will be featured in an abundance of lively songs from Mexico. This special Pops Concert also features the “symphonic photochoreography” of Westwater Arts — hundreds of brilliant photographs projected onto a 440 square foot panoramic screen suspended above the orchestra.

Concerts continue through August 22.

Complete schedule at sunrivermusic.org