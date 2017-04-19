Sunriver Music Festival Helps with La Pine’s First Musical Production in Years: The Littlest Mermaid

La Pine High School Principal Matt Montgomery had a fantasy – he wanted to do a big musical production. He knew he had the talent with his high school and middle school students. He also had an ambitious language arts teacher, Lindsey Spring, and an amazing music teacher, Michael Chavarin, who shared his vision. The only thing missing was funding.

So, the Sunriver Music Festival stepped in, and helped the school obtain a “Studio to School Grant” from the Oregon Community Foundation. Now, everyone can share the fantasy as La Pine Performing Arts presents Disney’s The Littlest Mermaid April 20-23.

“It is an amazing production and we’re thrilled that we could help in a small way to make it happen,” states Pam Beezley, Sunriver Music Festival Executive Director. “One of our missions is to nurture the next generation of artistic talent in Central Oregon. It is fun to see that mission take center stage!”

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch Ursula to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

The musical will play Thursday, April 20, Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at 6pm at the La Pine High School Auditorium, 51633 Coach Rd, La Pine. The show runs just over two hours (with intermission) and is suitable for the whole family. Please arrive at least 15 minutes prior to show time. Cost: $10 General Admission, $7 Students. For tickets go to: www.showtix4u.com.