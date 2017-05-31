Sunriver Music Festival Tickets on Sale June 1

Although the 40th Anniversary Season of Central Oregon’s premier professional classical music festival won’t take stage until August, public ticket sales begin June 1. To reserve your tickets and to see a complete concert schedule visit the Festival’s easy-booking website: www.sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-9310 or email tickets@sunrivermusic.org

In 1977 Sunriver residents wanted to invite professional musicians from around America to come to an Oregon summer resort and play classical music. It was an audacious idea. But four decades later, the Sunriver Music Festival continues to grow and thrive with performances in Sunriver and Bend.

The Festival’s 40th Season, August 12-23, promises to be an even more special season with a full slate of classical concerts, pops concert, solo piano concert, master classes, music workshops, family concert, open rehearsals, and parties. Sunriver Music Festival’s Artistic Director George Hanson continues to handpick musicians from prestigious orchestras to spend their summer in Central Oregon. Here’s a look at the upcoming 40th season.

⦁ YOUNG ARTISTS SCHOLARSHIP CONCERT – Sunday, June 11, 7pm

Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Sunriver

Over its21-year history, the Young Artists Scholarship program has awarded nearly $450,000 in scholarships to 135 Central Oregon classical music students. This annual concert is a showcase of the exceptional talent of these young musicians.

⦁ ANNUAL FESTIVAL FAIRE DINNER & AUCTION – Sunday, July 16, 4:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Step back into the 70s and help celebrate the Festival’s fabulous 40 that a fun dinner and auction with performances by the talented Young Artists Scholarship winners. All funds raised support the scholarship program and festival. It sells out quickly, so reserve today!

⦁ CLASSICAL CONCERT I – Saturday, August 12, 7:30pm

Tower Theatre

Featuring concertmaster Steven Moeckel in Mendelssohn’s Concerto for Violin, Mozart’s Symphony No. 36 in C Major (from the Sunriver Music Festival’s first concert 40 years ago!), and the world premiere of Parting Grace by C.F. Kip Winger.

⦁ CLASSICAL CONCERT II – Wednesday, August 16, 7:30pm

Bend Church of the Nazarene (1270 NE 27th)

Featuring the Central Oregon Mastersingers, plus four vocal soloists, plus pianist Sean Chen in the epic Beethoven Choral Fantasy and the Mozart Requiem as we celebrate and honor the retirement of Mastersingers Director Clyde Thompson.

⦁ POPS CONCERT – Sunday, August 14, 7:30pm

Bend Church of the Nazarene

An American Patriotic Songbook anniversary adventure featuring the music of Gershwin, Bernstein, Cole Porter, and more. With the Central Oregon Mastersingers, four outstanding vocal soloists, and, of course, the whole Festival Orchestra.

⦁ CLASSICAL CONCERT III – Sunday, August 20 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Bach’s Triple Concerto! (Featuring flute, violin, and harpsichord.) Also Dvorak Serenade for Winds in D Minor, Op. 44 and Tchaikovsky Serenade for Strings in C Major.

⦁ PIANO RECITAL – Monday, August 21, 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

A special solo concert with returning piano soloist Sean Chen. Chen will also teach four exceptional young students in a piano masterclass on Friday, August 18.

⦁ FAMILY CONCERT – Tuesday, August 22, 4pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

This educational and entertaining concert presents orchestral music in a fun and informal setting. Bring the whole family and enjoy a one-hour concert in the beautiful Great Hall.

⦁ CLASSICAL CONCERT IV – Wednesday, August 23, 7:30pm

Sunriver Resort Great Hall

Featuring pianist Sean Chen in Grieg’s dazzling piano concerto. Program also continues the Sunriver Music Festival’s Schumann Cycle with his Symphony No. 3 and opens with Ligeti’s Concert Romanesc.

To learn more about each concert or reserve tickets, go to www.sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-9310 or email: tickets@sunrivermusic.org.