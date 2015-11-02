Sunriver Music Festival’s Christmas Concert Rock Violinist Aaron Meyer & Band

Concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer, guitarist Tim Ellis and their five-piece band return to Sunriver to perform at the Sunriver Resort’s Homestead on Friday, December 11. This festive Christmas Concert will feature Aaron Meyer’s original music and arrangements of classical favorites and holiday music.

The Aaron Meyer Christmas Concert begins at 6:30pm. Guests can choose between tables for eight or tables for two. Tickets are $35 and include the concert, hors d’oeuvres prepared by the Sunriver Resort and tasty brews provided by the Sunriver Brewing Company.

The concert is part of Sunriver Resort’s Traditions events that kick off on November 28 with the Grand Illuminations tree lighting celebration and wraps up on New Year’s. During Traditions, the Resort is beautifully decorated and includes over 150 family events including Gingerbread Junction, breakfast with Santa, horse drawn sleigh rides or elf tuck-ins for the little ones.

The Resort is offering special Traditions lodging packages. Find out more about Traditions and the Resort’s lodging packages at www.sunriver-resort.com.

“We are so excited to have Aaron back in Sunriver to be our featured artist for our annual Christmas Concert,” explains Pam Beezley of the Sunriver Music Festival. “Aaron has a big following of fans in Central Oregon and his concerts always draw a large crowd.”

Meyer performs cutting edge original music and arrangements with virtuosity and passion. Aaron brings his fresh and invigorating instrumental style to the stage and genuinely connects with audiences of all ages. His unique brand of music bridges world, contemporary progressive rock and classical genres. A classically trained violinist since age five, Meyer debuted with the Philadelphia Orchestra at age 11, and has soloed with major international symphony orchestras and ballet companies, in addition to performing for many world leaders and dignitaries.

Meyer has worked with vastly contrasting artists such as Pink Martini, Smokey Robinson, Aaron Neville, The Temptations, Leftover Salmon, 2002 Miss America – Katie Harman and the platinum record selling band, Everclear.

Meyer has recorded nine albums thus far, including his latest and most exciting CD of original music entitled The Journey…not the Destination which features Aaron’s latest compositions and dynamic arrangements inspired by his passion for world travel and culture.

Aaron’s love for young people and education inspired him to create his unique music educational programs, which continually inspire students worldwide. Each year, Aaron visits dozens of schools all over the Pacific Northwest, presenting assembly style educational music programs, workshops and assisting in creating CDs of student-written songs. He also works with youth orchestras and conducts his own annual, music education summer camp.

Aaron and guitarist Tim Ellis will instruct a three-day residency program at the La Pine Middle School on December 9–11. All middle school students will participate in writing lyrics, creating songs and producing their own CD over the three-day program.

Learn more about Aaron Meyer’s music and his music education programs at www.aaronmeyer.com.

Sunriver Music Festival Ticket Office

541-593-9310

tickets@sunrivermusic.org

www.sunrivermusic.org