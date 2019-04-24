Sunriver Music Festival’s Principal Flutist Creates 2019 Poster

(Alexander Lipay, Sunriver Music Festival’s Poster Artist)

So, what do you do when you are not playing world-class music with the Sunriver Music Festival? You take a break and create a memorable poster for the Festival’s 42nd season, which runs from Saturday, August 10 through Thursday, August 22 in Sunriver and Bend.

This year’s stunning artwork comes from the talents of Arizona visual artist and musician Alexander Lipay. Lipay is well-known for his large-canvas expressionist paintings in oil and acrylic, favoring heavy brush strokes and thickly textured paint. He is also an accomplished musician. In addition to being the principal flutist of the Sunriver Music Festival, he also performs with the Tucson Symphony, Tucson Pops, True Concord Voices and Orchestra and St. Andrew’s Bach Society Chamber Orchestra. Alexander lives in Tucson and is a Grammy Award winner and Guinness World Record holder.

Beautifully framed by Eastlake Framing, the painting is now on display at the Sunriver Music Festival office in The Village, Building 13 in Sunriver. The painting will be a featured auction item at the Festival’s annual fundraiser, Festival Faire, on Sunday, July 21 at the Sunriver Resort Great Hall. Over 300 posters are on display at businesses in Sunriver, Bend, Sisters and Redmond.

Each year, the Festival selects an artist to create the artwork for the annual festival poster. Local artists were invited to submit a piece for consideration and a committee of artists from The Artists’ Gallery Sunriver selected Alexander’s artwork.

