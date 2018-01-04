(Photo above: Martial Music, oil by Jean Requa Lubin)

Winter in the High Desert

Members of The High Desert Art League

Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery presents Winter in the High Desert, paintings by members of the High Desert Art League (HDAL). The exhibit continues into the New Year through February 19.

Jean Requa Lubin, oil painter, exhibits Oregon wildlife including elk, mule deer in Awbrey Glen and California bighorn sheep relocated to southeastern Oregon, all created with painterly realism. Also featured in the exhibit is her bugling bull elk.

Her childhood in Alaska inspired a love of both fauna and flora as seen in her art. The artist’s chosen subject matter of wild animals and native floral species began in Alaska as did Lubin’s interest in images of the equestrian world.

Janice Rhodes, best known for her textural, vibrant encaustic imagery, presents a series of pastel paintings, Women of the 1800’s, for the current Betty Gray Gallery exhibit. The pastel medium allows her to achieve a softer, old-world look. Inspiration for her paintings comes from browsing in antique stores for early sepia-colored photos.

Rhodes is one of the original members of the Red Chair Gallery as well as a member of the High Desert Art League. Her paintings are found in many private and public collections coast to coast. For additional information see jdrhodesart.com.

Barbara Slater’s early lessons about her chosen subject, animals, began with visits to her grandfather’s farm in Utah. As a child she spent summers on the farm, learning many things about animals.

Through these experiences, she felt able to communicate with her subjects. “Now when I paint animals, I concentrate on their eyes to catch their personality. The paintings in this show are portraits of the occupants of the barnyard.” Slater advanced her skills in creating portraits while working as a freelance graphic artist, in advertising illustration and as a children’s books illustrator.

Other HDAL member’s art on exhibit includes Helen Brown, David Kinker, Dee McBrien-Lee, Jaqueline Newbold, Vivian Olsen and Joren Traveller.

Sunriver Resort invites the public to the exhibition, open all hours. Billye Turner organizes the Lodge art series, info at 503-780-2828 or billyeturner@bendnet.com