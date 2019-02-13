Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery Art Exhibition & Artists’ Reception

(Evening Glory, watercolor by Jacqueline Newbold)

Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery presents The High Desert State of Mind, featuring paintings by members of the High Desert Art League (HDAL) continuing through March 15.

On Saturday, February 16 from 2-4pm, a public reception will be held in the Sunriver Resort Lodge upper gallery in celebration of the HDAL artists and exhibit with artists in attendance. The public is invited to join the celebration at which complimentary appetizers and wine will be served.

The reception occurs in conjunction with the resort’s Month of Chocolate and the elegant five-course dinner at Carson’s American Kitchen on February 16, continuing the Valentine’s day celebration.

Billye Turner organizes the lodge art series.

For information or purchase, contact 503-780-2828 or billyeturner@bendnet.com