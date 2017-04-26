SUNRIVER RESORT LODGE BETTY GRAY GALLERY Spring in the High Desert

(Photo above: Eagle over the Cascades by Bill Logan)

The Sunriver Resort Lodge Betty Gray Gallery presents Spring in the High Desert featuring Ann Bullwinkel, Barb Gonzalez and William (Bill) Logan.

Gonzalez displays color photography of Central Oregon and other Oregon views. Her unique and engaging photographs include sunlight dappling the tall pines, firs and delicate ferns of Cascade Range as well as the brilliant fall hues of a thick aspen grove. Another image depicts a wild mustang stand-off with sunlit dust filling the air behind their powerful, stamping hooves.

In contrast, the artist shows the close views of the delicate ruffled edges of multihued tulips and of a determined, blooming foxglove winding its way through a discarded, rusting muffler. This contrast of proximity in the photographer’s scenes further engages the viewer.

Gonzalez’ background includes study with noted photographer Harvey Himelfarb at UC Davis. She worked professionally in the film business for over a decade, occasionally shooting photos for set dressing departments. After leaving LA and moving to the foothills of Northern California, the artist again was inspired to create fine art nature photos that sold in Sacramento galleries.

Moving to Bend in 2009, she began her travel photography of the Pacific Northwest, now frequently found on the cover of the Bend Bulletin, Community Life section and accompanying travel stories of the Eugene Register Guard. Her photo of Beaver Creek appeared as the center piece of the Oregon State Lottery campaign on billboards and marketing material with other of her photos in Cascade Journal.

In both her landscape and advertising photographs, the artist strives to capture the essence of the place as seen in the details that create beautiful and memorable scenes. As always, though, Gonzalez’ unique point of view at the scene, her perception of the subject, tells a story of its own.

.

Also exhibiting in Spring in the High Desert, Bullwinkel presents expressionistic Central Oregon landscapes with an emphasis on water such as the Deschutes River over Benham and Dillon Falls. Logan shows realistic oil paintings expressing his admiration of the majestic mountains of Central Oregon.

Sunriver Resort invites the public to the exhibition, open all hours, which continues through June 2. Billye Turner organizes the Sunriver Resort Lodge art exhibits, with info at 503-780-2828 or billyeturner@bendnet.com.