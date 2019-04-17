Sunriver Stars Community Theater Announces Spring Play

(Cast of The Butler Did It | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Stars Community Theater)

The Butler Did It, written by Todd Wallinger, is a comedy murder mystery set in the 1930s at Bournsley Manor England. New director Sharon Sackett describes it as, “This play is about a family of aristocracy that is planning a dinner party for a famous English mystery writer Edwina Correy (Lynette Confer) who has just written a highly successful mystery. Colonel Nigel Covington (Dave Johnson), ‘sickly’ wife Lady Miranda Covington (Sara Kreps) and ‘prickly’ daughter Katherine (Kat) (Kellie Timson) live in the manor house along with Jenkins (Gary Sosinski) the ‘very proper’ butler and Sarah Jane (Iva Lent) the cockney maid. Trevor Barstow (Ben Ives), a neighbor, lives next door and has ‘eyes’ for Kat. Father Timothy (Dan Pegram) is the friendly and somewhat ‘slow’ vicar. The last person in the house is the ‘pleasantly demented’ Gram (Susan Evans Inman), the mother of Lady Miranda.”

Sackett goes on to explain that when one of the party gets murdered in the kitchen with a knife (shades of Clue), Edwina Correy the mystery writer determines to solve the murder herself. The play employs “tongue in cheek” humor that is sometimes very subtle, which requires the actors to portray their character to its full potential. We are so very excited to introduce four new actors to our SSCT stage.

This show will be the last show in the 2018-19 SSCT season, and looks to be a great success. Come see if the butler really did it. Food and beverages will be available for purchase before the show, at intermission and after the show.

Dates of performance are June 7, 8, 14 at 7pmand June 15 at 2pm. All performances will be at The Door (56885 Enterprise Rd. in the business park). Get your tickets early at our website sunriverstars.org and Like us on Facebook.