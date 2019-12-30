Sunriver Stars Community Theater News: New Director of Development & an Upcoming Comedy

(Ben Ives)

We are so happy to announce that our 2019-20 season started with the very successful holiday show, Nutcracker, which was presented at the SHARC to an enthusiastic audience for five performances and included a dinner by South Bend Bistro and silent auction at the opening night gala.

In other news, we are very pleased to announce that the theater has recently added a new board member who will be the director of development. His name is Ben Ives, and he is married to Jolynn. They have three daughters who attend school in La Pine. Ben has lived in the south Sunriver area for many years and most recently has been employed by Blum of Austria, a cabinet hardware company, as a manufacturing representative. Ben has now returned to cabinet building and installing, something he has done for 35 years. For fun, Ben is a volunteer radio DJ on KITC-106.5 on Sunday nights with Eclectic Music Revue. Tune him in and hear his voice and humorous side.

He is excited to join our Board and has the main responsibility of obtaining donations for the operation of our theater, writing of grant proposals and he also envisions the future of Sunriver Stars Community Theater to include funding for a venue of our own. With our own theater building, we could present our shows unencumbered by date and programming restrictions in rented or borrowed venues, and we would have space to rehearse and to store our props and costumes. This, of course, is a huge task, but Ben is excited by the possibilities and potential to succeed. We enthusiastically welcome Ben to our SSCT family.

As a final note, put the next SSCT presentation on your calendar. We will be performing the comedy “Let Him Sleep ‘Til It’s Time for His Funeral.” The cast has been selected and rehearsals have started. Show dates are February 28 and 29 and March 5, 6 and 7. You won’t want to miss this hilarious show at The Door. More news about this to come in the February Scene.

