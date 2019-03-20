Sunriver Stars Community Theater Presents STARS Kids Drama Camp 2019

(Photo | Pexels)

Are you looking for a positive, engaging and constructive way for your children to spend time close to home? And, a way to introduce them to, or further their interest in, drama and the performing arts? Look no further than our own community for an exciting opportunity that begins in April.

Thanks to the Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) and a grant from the Sunriver-La Pine Rotary Club, the long held mission and vision of the SSCT to enrich the lives of youth within its community is being fulfilled for a second year. Last year, in the spring of 2018, the SSCT Board of Directors, along with a generous grant from the Rotary Club, sponsored a brand new theater arts educational program for elementary and middle school aged children. The inaugural SSCT STARS Kids Drama Camp, or STARS Kids Camp, last year was such a success, that the SSCT Board has approved a second run of the program for the Spring of 2019. The six week program of theater arts training for youth will kick off with a three day Boot Camp being held April 10, 11 and 12.

A part of the Sunriver community for eight years, the SSCT is a nonprofit community-based performing arts organization whose mission is to provide “quality, family-friendly entertainment and educational opportunities for Sunriver and the surrounding communities.” SSCT Artistic Director Victoria Kristy has always worked to uphold this vision by bringing theater arts enrichment opportunities to the youth in Sunriver and surrounding communities. This is one way that SSCT feels they can give back to their community, by investing in their youth.

“My entire working career has included an introduction of the arts for children,” Kristy explained. “Theater is magic, and I want all children to have the opportunity to experience that. I want to keep spreading the magic here in our community.”

Michele Hans, Sunriver resident and director of the STARS Kids Drama Camp, has worked with SSCT for the past few years after moving to Sunriver from Southern California. Hans dedicated years to teaching performing arts while living in the San Diego area where she had developed a full-scale theater arts educational program for youth. Hans’ youth theater program included the production of original plays and musicals, with an emphasis on including all children, even those too shy to speak on stage. “I believe theater can facilitate a lot of personal growth and help children overcome barriers and develop their potential. I love to see children grow through the performing arts.”

The SSCT STARS Kids Drama Camp will run April 10 through May 18. The STARS Kids Camp will begin this year with a three-day Theater Arts Intensive called Boot Camp which will meet from 10am to 2pm, April 10-12 during staff development days for local schools. Classes will continue the following weeks on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4-5:30pm at The Door, A Church in Sunriver (56885 Enterprise Drive in the Sunriver Business Park).

Classes will provide twice weekly training which includes introduction of a new character development focus and a new drama technique. Practice and application of the new drama technique and a positive character development trait will be the focus of both classes each week. “This camp will be a great introduction to theater arts, but can also be tailored for beginner through intermediate level students,” stated Hans.

At the conclusion of the six week STARS Kids Drama Camp, the students will present a Student Showcase for their families, friends and the community. The Showcase will be presented at the same location of the classes,The Door, A Church in Sunriver.

Thanks to a generous donation from the Sunriver-La Pine Rotary Club and volunteer efforts from SSCT members, there is no cost for students to participate in the SSCT STARS Kids’ Drama Camp. However, in order to have a successful program, Hans noted that they are asking parents to commit to two-three hours of volunteer time throughout the STARS Camp, either assisting during weekly workshops or assisting with the Student Showcase.

“Our STARS Kids Drama Camp is a true enrichment program,” explained Kristy, whose most recent SSCT production of Oliver in the Fall of 2018 was a children’s musical which included many Sunriver and La Pine youth in starring roles. SSCT produces four plays a year, one of which includes children of all ages. “The Kids Drama Camp will focus on music and dance at a slower pace than being cast in a show. The program will walk hand-in-hand, be an extension of, what the children might take on in one of our big productions.

Student Auditions – Saturday, April 6

The STARS Kids Drama Camp program has room for 20 students, from third through eighth grade. Students who wish to participate in the program must audition for the program. They will participate in a Group Audition and will also be provided the opportunity to audution on a solo basis if they wish to have a featured singing role in the showcase. Student Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 6 (time and location to be announced).

For information and to RSVP contact MicheleHans29@gmail.com

sunriverstars.org