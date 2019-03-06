Sunriver STARS Community Theater Presents Suite Surrender

(L-R) Joyce Tittle as Athena Sinclair (diva) in her SSCT debut, Amy Griffin as Dora Del Rio (reporter) and Lindsey Neilson | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Community Theater

The Sunriver STARS Community Theater announces the opening of our 22nd production, Suite Surrender, by Michael McKeever.

This play is a farce, set in the WWII era. It takes place in the Palm Beach Royale Hotel and Spa, where two Hollywood divas are scheduled to perform for a fundraising event for the war effort. These two divas have a long history of conflict and are notorious for their many outrageous quarrels and on-stage brawls. “This is a hilarious and very well written play,” said Director Ron Pugh. “And this extremely talented cast brings this story to life in a way that helps you believe you are there with them.”

In addition to the two divas and their rivalry, the play also offers a little romance, a lap dog getting tossed from a balcony, and many frustrating moments for the hotel staff and the divas’ personal assistants, trying to maintain sanity in a very insane situation. “Come see how this all gets resolved, and be prepared for an ending you probably won’t see coming,” said Pugh.

Performances will be held at THE DOOR. The pastors and congregation of The DOOR continue to graciously open their church to us for these performances. “We are humbly grateful to everyone at The DOOR,” Pugh added.

Shows are March 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16. The March 8, 9, 14 and 15 shows start at 7pm. The March 16 show is a matinee and starts at 2pm. All shows will include concessions and a no host bar.

Tickets available sunriverstars.org