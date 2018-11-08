Sunriver STARS Community Theater presents The Canterbury Tales or…..Geoffrey Chaucer’s Flying Circus

This version of Chaucer’s Literary Masterpiece has a large dose of Monty Python styled humor to create a raucous yet educational comedy. You’ll see many of the 14th Century Pilgrims who ventured to Canterbury to visit the shrine of St. Thomas Becket. These pilgrims drift across many centuries, so, among them you’ll meet The Miller, King Larry, The Parson, Sir Elvis The Knight, the Pardoner, Alex of Trebek, The Queen of England and Geoffrey Chaucer himself.

As a semi-staged reading, audience participation is heartily invited — complete with kazoos for introductory theme songs and coconut shells for the sounds of galloping horses.

Now, a little bit of Thanksgiving: as a gesture of thanks to our loyal audience, this presentation will cost only $10 for adults and $5 for students 18 and under. As a gesture of giving, each member of the audience is encouraged to bring one item of non-perishable food to be donated to Care and Share.

This irreverent romp takes place at THE DOOR, 56885 Enterprise Drive, in the Sunriver Business Park, on Friday November 30, at 7pm, and Saturday December 1, at 3pm. As a special “sneak peek” a part of this offering is to be the free entertainment at the November 14 Monthly Sunriver Area Potluck at the SHARC.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.sunriverstars.org or from cast members. Call Susan Evans Inman, director, at 541-408-1326 with any questions.