Sunriver Stars Nana’s Naughty Knickers

The Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) announce the opening of its 18th production, Nana’s Naughty Knickers by Katherine DiSavino.

This play is a farce about 82 year old Nana who is secretly designing and making sexy lingerie and selling her creations to her senior citizen neighbors. Throw in a grumpy landlord, a concerned granddaughter, a half deaf partner, a professional woman and a love struck local cop and, “We expect this to be a very entertaining show,” said director Ron Pugh. “If you saw and enjoyed last year’s Drinking Habits, then Nana’s is a ‘must see.’”

Performances will be held for the first time at THE DOOR. The pastors of The DOOR have graciously opened their church for these performances. “We are humbly grateful to the pastors and congregation at The DOOR,” said Pugh.

Shows are on March 24, 25, 26, 30 and April 1. All but the 26th start at 7pm. Sunday, March 26, is a matinee at 3pm. All shows will include a no host bar.

Cast includes some returning veteran STARS performers, as well as a few new STARS. This is Pugh’s second endeavor at directing.

STARS is always looking for volunteers off-stage. They welcome help in all aspects of production. Even if you’ve never been involved in theatre, there is always something you can do to help and then who knows, YOU might be the next STAR!

Tickets www.SUNRIVERSTARS.org