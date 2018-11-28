Sunriver Stars Oliver Sells Out

Five sold out shows and standing O’s!

The Sunriver Stars Community Theater (SSCT) opened its sixth season with all five shows sold out and all five receiving standing ovations. Forty five local residents age five to 86 brought their audience to their feet with the production of Oliver, under the direction of Artistic Director Victoria Kristy. “I have been directing live theater since 1970”, Kristy beamed,” and this is the first time I have had a show completely sell out! I am so very proud of my cast and so grateful for the community support!”

Oliver was quickly followed by The Canterbury Tales, directed by Susan Evans Inman, and it was another crowd pleaser. Originally planned to be presented only as a gift to the community at the November Sunriver Potluck, it soon became apparent that additional performances needed to be added due to popular demand. Three laugh-aloud shows delighted the crowds.

Two for two…but they’re not done yet. Auditions for the third show, Suite Surrender directed by Sunriver favorite, Ron Pugh, took place December 4. Set in a luxury hotel during WWll, this comedy features four men and five women of various ages. Rehearsals begin January 2 and the show runs March 8-9 and14-16.

For additional information, please check out sunriverstars.org.