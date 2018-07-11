Support Sunriver Youth by Attending One Special Evening in July

Will musically talented Sunriver youth get the support they need to become world-class artists? For more than two decades, that question has been the driving force behind Sunriver Music Festival’s “Festival Faire,” a magical evening of music, fine dining and auction fun to support the Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship program.

“We just awarded over $39,000 in scholarships to 26 students and Festival Faire is the biggest source of income to support this amazing program,” explains executive director Pam Beezley. “Over half a million dollars in scholarships have been award in 23 years thanks to hundreds of Central Oregon residents that believe in music education.”

This year’s gala event is celebrating the 100th birthday of Leonard Bernstein, one of America’s greatest artists. The evening takes place at Sunriver Resort’s historic Great Hall on Sunday, July 15. Starting at 4:30pm, you will enjoy a hosted happy hour, fine wines, an elegant dinner prepared exclusively by Sunriver Resort award-winning chefs and music provided by three of the 2018 Young Artists Scholarship winners. All proceeds from Festival Faire directly support the Festival’s Bernstein Celebration Season and Young Artists Scholarships.

Tickets are $100 per person. A great way to enrich your experience is to host a table for friends or business associates. Tables of 8 or 10 can easily be reserved.

For complete information on Festival Faire email information@sunrivermusic.org, visit the festival’s website www.sunrivermusic.org or call the office 541-593-9310.