Swing Into the 42nd Sunriver Music Festival in June

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

There is no reason to wait for August for the Sunriver Music Festival. Just grab your golf clubs and friends and join the Sunriver Music Festival at the 11th Annual SWINGS FORE STRINGS golf tournament, Sunday, June 2 at the Sunriver Resort’s Woodlands Golf Course.

Of course, the major reason to make your reservation for this event is to support a great cause and enjoy a wonderful day of Sunriver golf, beverages, food, live music and camaraderie. All proceeds from the tournament benefit the Festival’s summer concerts and the Young Artists Scholarship program.

SWINGS FORE STRINGS $125 player fee includes:

18 holes of fabulous golf with cart,

Italian dinner catered by the Sunriver Resort chefs,

Complimentary beer from Sunriver Brewing Company,

Raffle, silent auction and fun games and challenges on the holes for prizes,

Awards reception with complimentary refreshments and live music performed by Sunriver Music Festival Young Artists Scholarship winners.

Sponsorships are available to parovide you and your company extra recognition. Sponsor a “hole” for $225 and receive one free entry fee and your name on your sponsored hole. Bring a foursome and sponsor a hole for $600.

The Sunriver Resort is offering special weekend golf discounts on the Meadows and Woodlands Courses from May 31-June 3 for all SWINGS FORE STRINGS players.

The SWINGS FORE STRINGS Title Sponsor is Precision Body & Paint. The golf tournament is supported and sponsored by the Sunriver Resort.

Registration by May 24 at sunrivermusic.org

541-593-1084 • information@sunrivermusic.org