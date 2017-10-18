Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs presents seventh annual Swinging with the Stars event October 21 at Tower Theatre, 6pm.

Swinging with the Stars is modeled after the wildly popular Dancing with the Stars program. Featuring 10 local celebrities, paired with professional dancers, each couple will dance and compete to take home the People’s Choice Award and the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy: Dr. Butch Palmer, Mayor Casey Roats, Attorney Tim Williams, Business Guy Michael Sipe, Fitness Specialist Ally Galloway, Realor Ellie Anderson, Communication Queen ShanRae Hawkins, Auto Marvel Tressa Shuttleworth, Dentist Eric Cadwell, Cuppa-Yo Keith Clayton.

The audience decides who takes home the grand prize trophy as they cast votes for their favorite dancing couple through donating to Sparrow Clubs. Each dollar equals one vote. The event will also showcase local dance talent.

All money raised will be used locally to help Sparrow Clubs continue serving children in medical need, and empowering youth to make a difference in our communities. Sparrow Clubs is proof that you’re never too young to make a difference.

www.swingingwiththestars.org or contact Nancy Childers at 541-312-8630.