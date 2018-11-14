Swinging with the Stars Raises Over $60,000 for Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs

On October 20 at the Tower Theatre, the eighth annual Swinging with the Stars event raised over $60,000 for Central Oregon Sparrow Clubs.

Swinging with the Stars is modeled after the wildly popular Dancing with the Stars program and featured seven local celebrities, paired with professional dancers. Each couple danced and competed to take home the People’s Choice Award and the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy. The audience decided who took home the grand prize trophy as they cast votes for their favorite dancing couple through donating to Sparrow Clubs. All trophy winners are listed below.

All money raised will be used locally to help Sparrow Clubs continue serving children in medical need, and empowering youth to make a difference in our communities. Sparrow Clubs is proof that you’re never too young to make a difference. As the nation’s only youth-based charity of its kind, Sparrow Clubs not only provides financial and emotional support for critically ill children and their families, but also empowers young people to help a child through charitable service experiences. Sparrow Clubs is centered on the concept of “empowering kids to help kids in medical need.”

For details about the event, information on being a Star dancer, sponsorship opportunities and how to support Sparrow Clubs, visit: www.swingingwiththestars.org or contact Nancy Childers at 541-312-8630.

2018 Swinging with the Stars – Award Winners:

Judges Choice Award: (The best dances of the night… per the Judges votes)

1st Place: Brant Wommack & Nastassia Miller

2nd Place: Aaron Tandem & Tammy Goen

3rd Place: Julie Hammond & Rod Hunt

Shining Star Award: (The couple who received the MOST VOTES during the evening)

1st Place: Julie Hammond & Rod Hunt

2nd Place: Brant Wommack & Nastassia Miller

3rd Place: Jeremy Buller & Deborah Coblentz

People’s Choice – Mirrorball Award: (The couple who received the MOST Donations OVERALL; thru fundraising prior to the event… added to the votes (in dollars) received during the show.)

1st Place: Julie Hammond & Rod Hunt

2nd Place: Brant Wommack & Nastassia Miller

3rd Place: Jeremy Buller & Deborah Coblentz